Seekers Create has been awarded £10,000 from the Arts Council England 'Let’s Create' Jubilee Fund by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation.

The creative social enterprise works with young people to enhance their creativity by planning and creating heritage trails for the community to follow.

Clair Martin, founder and director of Seekers Create, said: ‘We’re over the moon to have the opportunity to connect with different cultures from across The Queen’s Commonwealth.

A 55ft multimedia map mural has been created in the basement of Portsmouth Guildhall for all the community to enjoy. Pictured is: (l-r) Billy Bridle (12) and Kaiden Ross (13) from The Harbour School.

‘We’re delighted to share our creations with the community and celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.’

The ‘Let’s Create’ Jubilee fund has given thousands of people across different communities in England the opportunity to become immersed in creative activities in aid of the Platinum Jubilee.

Some of the creative events that took place across the country included puppetry, story making, crown making, carnivals and art trails.

All of the activities were accessible for people of all ages and backgrounds giving everyone the opportunity to express their artistic abilities.

Seekers Create have collaborated with Portsmouth Guildhall Trust and young people from The Harbour School to deliver exciting map making, doodle, Braille art workshops. Pictured is: Kayne Saunders (11) with his dad Alan Saunders.

Darren Henley, chief executive at Arts Council England said “The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund is a wonderful example of our ambition to give everyone the opportunity to participate in and experience the arts, culture and creativity, made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

‘We’ll see communities across England coming together to celebrate a historic milestone for this country. I’m excited to see these projects brought to life in villages, towns and cities across the country as our wonderfully creative communities celebrate.’

Seekers Create teamed up with The Portsmouth Guildhall Trust and young people from the Harbour School to offer Braille, doodle and map making workshops.

As a result, a 55ft multimedia map mural has been created in the basement of the Guildhall for everyone to enjoy.

The vibrant mural incorporates flags from all over The Queen’s Commonwealth which was the main inspiration behind the mural, which can also be seen online.

The mural consists of Braille flags from the 54 countries that are part of the Commonwealth as well as Braille dots spread across the wall which says ‘Queens Jubilee.’

The artwork created is a brilliant way to celebrate the Jubilee whilst engaging people with creativity.