Wave Charity, founded by Issy Scott four years ago on Hayling Island, aims to provide mental health support and life skills.

Now it has secured the building that used to house TSB in Mengham.

Issy said: ‘We have got lots of people wanting to do craft workshops, teaching young people how to mend their bikes and we have a mental health counsellor keen to help.

The Wave Family Festival poster

‘It has been quite well received and we have been very fortunate that people want to help.’

The space will provide a cinema area, a pool table, mental health support, healthy cooking tips and once a month, a Hayling Island resident has offered to help with bike maintenance.

The entire community has come together to help make it a safe space for all and the charity has received help from The Lions, who have helped fund new carpets from Sovereign Flooring.

In 2020, the charity commissioned Y Services to conduct research into the areas that young people wanted support with.

Cllr Issy Scott chats with members of the church congregation.

The three main areas were mental health, drugs and bullying, and the charity wants to help with these concerns.

Issy said: ‘I have been blown away with people saying they will help and come in and do classes for the young people.

‘It has been amazing.’

The new site will offer mental health support every Monday from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be open from 2.30pm to 9pm, and there will be two sessions throughout that time depending on age.

The charity is hoping that the site will be ready to open in August and is working on the interior and paperwork for the completion.

They are also holding The Wave Family Festival on July 23, where everyone is welcome, and profits will go towards Wave and Hayling Island Community Preschool.

The festival is going to host an array of live music and there will be a gin bar, a drinks bar, a food vendor where pizzas and burgers will be available.

Children will also have the opportunity to get involved in the fun, with games and face-painting on offer.