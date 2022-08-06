It is scheduled from 2pm to 2.10pm, north of the breakwater at Cowes, and will feature a ‘City of Exeter’ Spitfire air display performed by the Spitfire Academy based at Goodwood

The wartime aircraft’s appearance is part of the Solent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which are also being attended by HRH The Princess Royal, and which will see more than 400 boats, ‘bringing the Solent’s sailing and yachting community together to celebrate the Queen’s reign and in recognition of the support the Royal Family has given to so many water-based events over the last 70 years, according to the organisers.

It comes after Cowes week.

The City of Exeter Spitfire Picture: Alan Wilson from Stilton, Peterborough, Cambs, under Wikipedia Creative Commons

Chair of the organising committee, Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore said: ‘We will be delighted to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to the Solent Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Saturday 6th August.

“The Royal Family continues to give wonderful support to the sailing community and charities in the Solent and her presence will make this special celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee even more memorable.’

The Princess Royal is patron of the Portsmouth-based Wetwheels charity, which allows disabled people to take to the water on board accessible powerboats. Five Wetwheels boats will be in the motor past between 12.40pm to 2.35pm.

Hampshire yachtsman Geoff Holt MBE, founder of the Wetwheels charity and a member of the organising committee, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that our Patron of Wetwheels, HRH The Princess Royal, will be attending the Solent Platinum Jubilee event.

‘We will have five Wetwheels boats taking part in the celebrations and have the great honour of leading the motor past review. It will be a day of celebration of all forms of boating in the Solent and having The Princess join us to share the event will be extra special.’

Joining the Solent’s boating community will be historic ships, including four Dunkirk Little Ships – Tahilla, Papillon, Maimonide and Naiad Errant; two historic yachts - Gipsy Moth IV and Suhaili, and two sail training vessels - Scaramouche and Challenger 72 - 22m. These will be moored off The Green at Cowes.

Among the highlights will be Dragon ‘Bluebottle’ which was presented to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as a wedding present by the Island Sailing Club. It has been restored and will have been racing throughout Cowes Week.

In addition to the Solent racing programme, the skies will host a ‘City of Exeter’ Spitfire air display performed courtesy of the Spitfire Academy at Goodwood. There will be music and entertainment at a free concert at Cowes Yacht Haven later in the day.

Local yacht and sailing clubs are still welcome to join by emailing [email protected]

All boats, from RIBs to sailing and motor vessels, can register with their own yacht club to be part of the official programme.