Children and parents at Queen Alexandra Hospital received a welcome delivery of 40 perfect pizzas in the run-up to Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive food was delivered by staff at the Tesco Whiteley Superstore and volunteers from the Eight Foundation, a charitable trust committed to making real differences in people affected by health issues, poverty and education. Children in the hospital’s Starfish and Shipwreck wards, intensive care unit, the clinical assessment unit and for children in A&E, were able to enjoy some pizza during their time in hospital with their families.

Money was raised by the Whiteley Superstore’s charity bookstall, with customers donating and buying books as part of the ongoing fundraising campaign and the funds raised were then donated to Sophie’s Legacy – a charity set up to help improve children and families experiences in hospital. Sophie’s Legacy was established almost two years ago following the death of Sophie Fairall who died at the age of ten after being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. The charity, which was founded by Sophie’s mum, Charlotte Fairall, has gone from strength to strength and the team are dedicated to improving situations where young people have to endure treatment in hospital. One of the main goals is to enhance hospital food for children and parents and as part of that, the charity works with sponsors so they can deliver pizzas to hospitals over the country on a weekly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Mannell, Community Champion at the Tesco Whiteley Superstore, was accompanied by her daughter, Hannah, when she visited the hospital with the Eight Foundation.

Children and parents at Queen Alexandra Hospital received a welcome delivery of 40 perfect pizzas in the run-up to Christmas. Pictured: Families, healthcare workers, staff at the Tesco Whiteley Superstore, volunteers from the Eight Foundation at Queen Alexandra Hospital and the team at Sophie's Legacy.

She said: “It was lovely to visit Queen Alexandra Hospital with the Eight Foundation, whose volunteers do such incredible work for many people in and around Portsmouth.

“The children and parents were so grateful when we turned up with the pizzas. Seeing the children’s smiling faces was something to cherish.