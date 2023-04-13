News you can trust since 1877
South Western Railway issues 'do not travel' message for customers travelling to and from London Waterloo this morning

South Western Railway has issued a do not travel message for customers attempting to travel to and from London Waterloo this morning.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST

A major signalling problem in the Waterloo area means a significantly reduced service will operate to and from London Waterloo on a very limited number of lines.

Peter Williams, SWR's customer and commercial director, said: ‘We are very sorry for the disruption this morning. Due to a major signalling problem, which is still under investigation, we are advising customers not to attempt to travel to or from London Waterloo this morning.

A South Western Railway train at at Waterloo station. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)A South Western Railway train at at Waterloo station. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with significantly fewer services able to run on a very limited number of lines. While the problem is in the Waterloo area we do expect the wider network to be affected as trains and their crews will be displaced. Once again we're sorry for the disruption.’

For the latest travel information please visit southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey.

