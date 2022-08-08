Southern Co-Op, whose headquarters are at Lakeside, North Harbour in Portsmouth, has removed disposable barbecues from sale in all its convenience stores.

The announcement comes as the retailer work towards protecting the environment following fire risks caused by dry weather conditions.

Mark Smith, chief executive said: ‘We have a longstanding commitment to reduce our impact on the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disposable barbecues not only can litter the area, but can prove dangerous when the ground is dry Picture: Morten Watkins/Solent News & Photo Agency

‘We’ve taken this additional step, to completely remove disposable barbecues from sale in all our 199 managed stores, to play our part in addressing the impacts of the extraordinarily dry conditions across the south.

‘We hope our members and customers will support this move to protect our local wildlife and ecosystems.’

Souther Co-op have a long-term climate change strategy to cut carbon emissions to ‘as low as they possibly can’ by 2025.