False teeth, mobile phones and cuddly toys are amongst the list of items that have been flushed down the toilet, according to Southern Water.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amongst the list of ‘unflushables’ is false teeth, mobile phones, toys, a pair of jeans and Christmas tree lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 6,000 tons of wet wipes and ‘unflushables’ have been removed from blockages over an eight month period which is enough to fill 750 eight cubic yard skips, stretching 2.75 km.

Pictured: Some of the objects that have been found by the team at Southern Water following blockages.

Southern Water clears over 23,000 blockages a year and the company has stated that 66 per cent of blockages yearly are preventable.

Matt Collins, Field Customer Engagement Officer said, “We’ve had some unusual items found in the sewers, including false teeth, mobile phones, toys and even an inflatable life jacket. Other strange items include a set of Christmas tree lights and mobile phone, from the same blockage. We’ve also found a pickaxe end in Portsmouth and a pair of jeans in Southampton.

“The only things that should be flushed down the toilet are the three P’s – pee, poo and paper. For everything else - Bag it and Bin it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad