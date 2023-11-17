Portsmouth weather: When is it going to rain this weekend and when will it end? Met Office warning updated
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office issued the yellow weather warning for rain yesterday, covering the city, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and much of the south west of England and Wales. The forecaster said: “Another area of rain will cross the UK heaviest during early Saturday, before it clears to the east during the morning.
"Some of that rain, especially in southwestern parts of the UK, is likely to be heavy at times, and follows many weeks of above-average rainfall in this area. The associated weather system should clear to the east later Saturday morning, with more showery conditions following. 10 to 15mm is expected widely in the warning area, with a few places near southern coasts and over high ground seeing 20 to 30mm, with a chance that the southern slopes of Dartmoor and the hills of southwest Wales could see 40 to 50mm.”
NOW READ: Intense showers to hit Portsmouth
The Met Office said possible spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. They added that delays or cancellations could take place on public transport, with flooding also possible.
Portsmouth has been placed under several weather warnings recently, with Storm Ciaran hitting the city earlier this month and the latest being a warning for thunderstorms. Here is what you need to know about the latest weather warning.
When is it going to rain?
The Met Office warning is in place midnight until 10am on Saturday. Heavy rain is still forecast throughout the entire morning until midday.
Temperatures will peak at 14C by 10am. It is expected to be cloudy but dry throughout the afternoon and evening.
Will it be windy?
Wind speeds are forecast to reach 36mph at 11am, according to the Met Office. This will average in the low 30s throughout the day.
Will it rain on Sunday?
Sunday is expected to be cloudy and overcast, but dry. Sunny intervals are forecasted for the middle of the afternoon.
The forecaster projects wind speeds to reach up to 45mph by midday. Minimal periods of clear skies are expected.