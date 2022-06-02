Hundreds of people gathered in Southsea Common to watch the beacon being lit, with Portsmouth-based choir from Fine Voice Academy providing entertainment after the lighting.

In honour of Her Majesty’s 70 year reign, beacons are being lit across the Commonwealth and the country, including Lee-on-the-Solent and Hayling Island.

Before setting the torch ablaze, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason paid tribute to the Queen and the long tradition the city is partaking in.

: The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason looks on at the lit beacon at Southsea Castle. Picture: Sarah Standing (020622-8867)

Cllr Mason said: ‘Beacons have always been lit in this country...years and years ago, we lit beacons to warn of danger, but in the last hundred years or so we have lit them to celebrate something.

‘We first did it in 1897 for Queen Victoria’s jubilees, and then for jubilees, and coronations, and great celebrations ever since.

‘This isn’t just a celebration today for Britain – because for the first time, beacons are being lit across the Commonwealth, from Antigua to St Lucia.’

Rebecca Clifton and Vicky Nicholls both from Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (020622-8830)

Vicky Nicholls and Rebecca Clifton, both from Southsea, were among those watching the spectacle – but the only ones with Union Jack flags stuck in their hair.

Rebecca said: ‘It’s a great turn out.

‘I would hope that we will be doing this in the future. But it feels all up in the air in terms of who takes over. I’m inclined towards William taking over – he would do a good job.

Linda Bewick, a 67-year-old resident of Fratton, said that people were able to relate to the Queen in her handling of family strife that has sometimes rocked the monarchy.

Linda Bewick (67) from Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (020622-8827)

She said: ‘I think the problems that the Queen has been through are the problems that ordinary families go through – ups and downs, and people falling out with each other. It’s not nice, but it’s good to see that the Queen is an ordinary woman, and she has the same family problems as everyone else.