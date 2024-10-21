Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest stage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme has now seen a section near the Hovertravel closed off - with it not reopening until 2026.

Southsea seafront before the coastal scheme work starts. Picture: Sarah Standing (101024-3149)

The area between Blue Reef Aquarium and the Hovertravel terminal closed today (Monday), with the area due to reopen in summer 2026 as the latest phase of work gets underway.

During construction, Clarence Esplanade and the promenade and road will be closed and a diversion route will be in place for pedestrians and road users. A temporary footpath across Southsea Common, behind the Naval War Memorial, has been constructed to provide pedestrian access along the area during construction.

Nearby businesses including the Blue Reef Aquarium, Hovertravel and Clarence Pier will remain open, but The Beach Club and Rowing Club will close. The Rowing Club has been relocated to a temporary building in Pier Road.

Council leader councillor Steve Pitt said: "The temporary closure of this area is necessary for building essential sea defences to protect Portsmouth for the next 100 years. The coastal team has worked hard to ensure that access around the area is as smooth as possible and, in particular, putting measures in place at the Naval War Memorial.

"Looking forward, we've identified Serpentine Square as a great location for placing artwork along the seafront so that will be an exciting future project for local artists to get involved in."

Project director Guy Mason said: "I'd like to thank the public for their patience as we work to improve the seafront area alongside building the sea defence.

"Looking at the completed areas around Long Curtain Moat and Southsea Castle, it's clear that we have vastly enhanced the features along the seafront and, as a result, seen increased visitors to the areas. We're looking forward to doing the same at this already imposing section of the seafront."

Once reopened, visitors to the section of seafront between Blue Reef Aquarium and Hovertravel can expect to see several changes for the better, including:

A one-way road system (westbound) with a single carriageway and a reduction in speed limit from 30mph to 20mph.

A 3m wide two-way cycle lane running alongside the promenade, segregated from carparking by a 2m buffer strip.

An 8m wide promenade in most areas.

Grade II listed memorials placed centrally along the promenade to create a 'memorial walk'.

Coastal planted terraces, play areas, new lighting and seating.

In December 2024, the coastal defences phase between the Pyramids and Speakers' Corner is scheduled to open. The entire scheme is due for completion in early 2029. The Portsmouth City Council project is the largest local authority led flood defence scheme in the UK, worth £180m.