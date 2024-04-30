Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four door supervisors from Vespasian Security sprung to action as a huge fire tore through a Southsea building on Saturday, April 27. As previously reported, a fire started on the second floor of a terraced property in Elm Grove but it quickly moved to the roof. Video footage shows the severity of the fire as smoke and flames soared into the sky. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue firefighters used three hose reels and two jets to tackle the blaze - but it reignited the following morning. Police are now also investigating a suspected cannabis factory at the site as they seek to determine what caused the fire to break out.

Fire fighters and police officers have dealt with a blaze in Southsea over night.

A Vespasian spokesperson said: “In the midst the usual Saturday night buzz, staff securing several busy premises found a handful of the team responding to a fast moving and life threatening situation. Their shift was abruptly interrupted when staff began to smell smoke coming from one of the terraces, only a few doors down from their venue.

“With the fire growing rapidly, Vespasian's team wasted no time, swiftly alerting the Fire Service. Yet, as minutes ticked by, it became apparent that residents both in and around the terrace weren’t aware of the blaze, and needed evacuating. In a remarkable display of courage and selflessness, employees Milly, Abdul, Jack, and Scott made the split-second decision to brave the fire themselves. The team could not raise any residents via doorbells or banging on doors and, fearing for the safety of the residents, made the decision to make entry to the flat communal doors to enter the building and affect an evacuation. They raised the alarm within the buildings and orchestrated an evacuation; triggering all the emergency call points and searching the building floor by floor to ensure everyone was out.”

After their heroic actions, the security workers reportedly resumed their duties.

Scott said: "It happened quite quickly. We knew that some of the residents in the building weren’t aware [of the fire] and that we needed to get them out as soon as possible. That was our goal."

The company publicly applauded their team on social media, adding that the four’s actions “demonstrate their unwavering dedication to our community's safety” , concluding that they’re “immensely proud of their bravery”.

