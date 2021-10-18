Becketts will feature on Channel 4's Four in a Bed this week. Pictured is: (back l-r) Jack Sencherey-Evans, head chef, Ben Taylor-Smith, junior sous chef and Charlie Akehurst, chef de partie, with (front l-r) Kealan Blenkinsop, assistant manager, Soraya Parker, owner, and Terence Carvalho, general manager, outside the venue.

The restaurant will star in this week's instalment of Channel 4's Four in a Bed.

Four in a bed is a reality television show where B&B owners take it in turns to welcome each other into their businesses for an overnight stay.

During the stay, the owners will rate each other on their cleanliness, hosting ability, their quality of sleep and the breakfast.

At the end of each stay the guests will pay based on how much they think their stay was worth.

Whoever has the most money at the end of the week-long competition, will be crowned the winner.

Here is everything you need to know about Becketts ahead of their appearance in Four in a Bed:

What is Becketts?

Becketts is a unique venue which is inside two Grade II listed buildings that are 200 year old townhouses.

The owners of Becketts are award-winning developers who took over the business around two years ago.

Becketts itself is a restaurant, bar and B&B, it was also recently awarded “Best Boutique Hotel” in Portsmouth.

Where is Becketts?

Becketts can be found on Bellevue Terrace which is in Southsea, Portsmouth.

It is just a stones throw away from Southsea beach and Clarence Pier, so an idyllic stay for those who want a seaside getaway.

Becketts is also a short walk away from Portsmouth city centre.

What's on their menu?

Becketts offer a sample menu in the evenings which is served from 5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.

This sample menu includes mains such as sage gnocchi, chickpea and herb hash and salt aged duck breast.

The grill menu has options such as steaks, lemon and thyme half chickens and burgers.

They also have a special of market fish of the day, which is locally sourced from Viviers in Old Portsmouth.

Becketts offer a few vegan menu items for those who are after something that is plant-based.

Their desserts range from a delicious chocolate torte, a local cheese plate, house-made ice cream and much more.

What is the layout of Becketts?

The venue has six boutique bedrooms, two private dining rooms, two bars, a pioneering kitchen and several dining areas.

The décor includes four floors of hand made wood designs which combines traditional with contemporary style throughout the establishment.

How to book Becketts

If you fancy making a visit to Becketts, you can book an overnight stay on their online booking system or if you would prefer to pop in for something to eat, visit their website to book.

For the best rates and table availability, call 02392 865000.

How can I watch Four in a Bed?

You can watch Four in a Bed in Channel 4 from Monday to Friday.

The hour-long episodes air at 5pm each night.

You can also catch up on Four in a Bed episodes on All 4.

