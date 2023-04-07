South Parade Pier and Clarence Pier have been bursting at the seams today following the first official day ofthe season where families can enjoy the funfair, the arcade and a range of treats.

Amongst those getting ready for the full on season ahead are Harry and Kev, father and son duo, who have opened their first shop at South Parade Pier - and this will be their first season working together on the beach.

Harry said: ‘I think it is just a beautiful area, we are local, we work in Portsmouth, we live in Portsmouth and we grew up in Portsmouth.

Pictured: Mary Louise Smith and Dennis Ravenscroft who are the owners of the donut stand at Clarence Pier.

‘It is a beautiful place to work and when the sun's out it doesn’t get much better than this.’

Kev said: ‘It is the first time we have worked together as father and son, we have got other things going on as well but we fancied working together and this lease came up and we thought we would give it a go.’

The entire promenade between the two piers was swarming with families looking to get involved in the fun.

Pictured: Lorraine Hounsham (back) and her granddaughter, Keevy at Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier has got some new additions to the funfair this year as well as the Upside Down House which is set to be a hit.

Mary Louise Smith and Dennis Ravenscroft run the donut business at Clarence Pier funfair and they are delighted with the weather which has kick-started the season.

Mary Louise has been part of the trade all of her life and said that she was ‘born and bred to the business’.

She said: ‘It is looking good at the moment. If the weather stays nice it should be a nice weekend.

Father and son duo, Harry (left) and Kev (right) have started their business at South Parade Pier selling bubble tea.

‘It has been a bit manic this morning getting everything ready, but hopefully the weather will stay nice.’

Dennis said: ‘You can’t get a better area than this in the world.’

Lorraine Hounsham, from Bishop’s Waltham, was also down at Clarence Pier with her grandchildren as they enjoyed the Easter bank holiday in the sun.

She said: ‘We have come down for a fun day out, maybe some fish and chips and some rides.

