Southsea singer Rachael Hawnt to appear in new ITV show Starstruck which starts tonight

Talented Rachael Hawnt will be making an appearance in next week’s episode of Starstruck – a singing competition reminiscent of Stars in Their Eyes but with a twist.

Hosted by X-Factor contender Olly Murs, the contestants will be transformed into an iconic music star for the night as part of a trio to then perform some famous hits. The competitors will fight it out against each other to reach the grand final and a chance to win £50,000.

For Rachael, who is a music producer and writer as well as a singer, the process of becoming someone else was a welcome ‘challenge.’

‘It’s really strange for me to be performing as someone else,’ she told The News.

‘I’m a session vocalist and I write and produce my own music and even though I go between lots of different styles I viewed this as a bit of an acting challenge.

‘But after months of rehearsing I think I was really sounding and acting like them.’

Professional musician Rachael Hawnt from Southsea who will appear on the new ITV show Starstruck

As part of the show the singers not only have to sound and perform like their famous counterparts but the ‘glam team’ at ITV work their magic to make sure each one resembles them.

She added: ‘It’s really amazing what the team could do.

‘I’d really urge people to watch, it’s going to be such a fantastic show. It really goes all out.’

Winners in each round will be determined by a virtual audience as well as real-life guests including Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

‘I’m such a big fan of the judges,’ Rachael said.

‘They are all incredible people. And the other contestants too – I’ve made lots of new friends.’

It’s not the first TV appearance Rachael has made, after reaching the final of BBC One’s All Together Now in 2018.

The first episode of Starstruck will be available to watch on ITV at 8.30pm tonight (February 12).

Rachael will feature on the show on February 19. To find out more about her and see her upcoming gigs in Portsmouth visit her website rachael-hawnt.co.uk.

