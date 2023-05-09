Southsea teenager runs almost 250 miles in a month in memory of her uncle

Charlotte Wood, from Southsea, raised £1,000 for Cancer Research UK in March thanks to the many people who donated to her JustGiving fundraising page.

She said: ‘Everyone who donated, whether it was friends or strangers, gave me motivation to keep running every day.’

Charlotte Wood in a Cancer Research charity shop

The route that Charlotte ran began at Clarence Pier and finished at the end of Eastney Esplanade. The distance between the two points is four miles long and as Charlotte ran there and back, she covered eight miles each day.

‘I’m not a seriously experienced runner,’ she explained. ‘But I built up stamina over the month, so hopefully I can do something like this again.’

Charlotte ran about 248 miles over the month.

Cancer Research UK was Charlotte’s charity of choice after losing her uncle to a two-year battle with melanoma in 2022.

Charlotte said: ‘He was so important to me, so doing this felt like the least I could do.’

Charlotte explained that she raised £400 from friends and family and the other £600 through her JustGiving page.

She said: ‘I posted links to the fundraising page on my social media accounts and asked people to share it, as well as making TikToks about my runs and my uncle with links to donate.’