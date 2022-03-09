Ukraine war: Worried Portsmouth garage owner whose Ukrainian nephew is missing after town was 'flattened' by Russians launches a fundraising appeal
A WORRIED a car dealership boss, whose Ukrainian nephew is missing after his town was ‘flattened’ by Russian forces, has launched a desperate fundraiser.
Michael Nobes, managing director and founder of Farlington-based Richmond Motor Group, launched the effort today.
It will see staff at his car dealership cycle the equivalent of Portsmouth to Kyiv over three days – about 1,372 miles – in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee – Ukraine’s aid appeal.
Michael said his family had been heartbroken by the war in Ukraine and that his nephew was now missing.
Speaking to The News ahead of his fundraiser, the businessman said: ‘We’re doing everything we can to support the crisis, my wife’s Ukrainian family are living in a town which is Russian controlled now, and our nephew is missing. He was in a town which has been flattened totally.’
‘My wife’s beside herself, she can’t sleep,’ he added.
Staff began their cycle today and aim to complete the distance by Friday, riding on six static exercise bikes loaned to them by Jetts Gym and Pyramids Gym in Portsmouth.
Staff hope to meet their goal both on the bikes at the showroom, but also via the fitness app Strava which will enable their over 450 members of the company to join the fundraiser both far and wide.
Craig Williamson, 45, is head of marketing and communication at Richmond Motor Group, and is helping to lead the initiative.
‘If they have an exercise bike at home, go to their own gym or cycle outdoors they can record their cycle and it will contribute to our target,’ said Craig.
‘And obviously we’re going to try and raise some money along the way.’
The company has been working hard to support the Ukrainian crisis, acting as a collection point in the last week, for donations to the country as well as entering into an agreement to buy £1000 worth of medical supplies each month.
‘It’s important we do it quickly so that any money we raise can be used sooner rather than later,’ said Craig.
‘But also while it’s, sadly, at the forefront of everybody’s minds.’
The company is encouraging customers to jump on a bike while they wait, which, along with their own efforts, they hope will help hit their target.
To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/richmond-motor-group.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
