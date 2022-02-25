Specsavers has been advised of a voluntary recall by manufacturer CooperVision of its easyvision easypurpose contact lens solution.

The optical retailer sent out an email yesterday (February 24) to customers who use the contact lens solution to confirm the recall.

Specsavers stated in the email: 'CooperVision’s quality testing determined that the product may not offer appropriate levels of disinfection in some circumstances against high levels of a particular yeast organism.'

The opticians added that no complaints have been received, that there have been no confirmed incidents attributed to inadequate disinfection, and that the action has been taken as a caution.

Specsavers is offering customers an alternative multipurpose solution in their next packet of contact lenses, which has been recommended by their clinical team to support customers’ needs.

Users of the CooperVision solution have been urged to stop using the product once they have received an alternative.

If you have any open or unused bottles of solution, you will be able to receive a refund and Specsavers has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

To make it as easy as possible to receive your refund, CooperVision is setting up a recall website with a dedicated support number if you have any queries.

In a statement, a spokesman for CooperVision said: ‘CooperVision is voluntarily recalling its Hy-Care® multipurpose contact lens solution (and retailer branded variants of this product).

‘Laboratory testing determined that the product may not offer appropriate levels of disinfection in some circumstances against high levels of a particular yeast organism. Although no complaints have been received and there have been no confirmed incidents attributed to this issue, this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution.

‘It is important users continue to clean and disinfect their soft contact lenses, so they should cease use and discard their HyCare® multipurpose solution (or retailer branded variant of this product) once they have secured an alternative multipurpose solution.

‘They should retain the bottle in order to obtain their reimbursement, which they can do by visiting the recall website.

‘This website will be live Monday 28th of February 2022 (1pm GMT).

‘If users have any questions regarding an alternative multipurpose solution, they should contact their eye care professional.’

If you are experiencing any issues with the solution or you wish to discuss this with a member of the Specsavers team, please email [email protected], contact your local store or call 0345 241 3366.

