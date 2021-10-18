More than 16,000 runners turned up to take part in the 10-mile run yesterday.
It was the first time that the Great South Run had taken place in Portsmouth since 2019, due to the pandemic.
We had our photographers down at the event to capture all the best pictures.
MORE GSR: Great South Run hailed a huge success in 2021, Southsea man runs Great South Run barefoot for humanitarian aid charity, Brothers dress as Batman and Robin in honour of their late dad
See if you can spot yourself – or anyone you know who took part – in our gallery below.
Make sure to click through all the pages!