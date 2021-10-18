Runners set off from the White Wave. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

Great South Run 2021: 38 best photos from the 10-mile run in Portsmouth

THE Great South Run was a roaring success as it returned to Portsmouth this weekend.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 18th October 2021, 8:40 am

More than 16,000 runners turned up to take part in the 10-mile run yesterday.

It was the first time that the Great South Run had taken place in Portsmouth since 2019, due to the pandemic.

We had our photographers down at the event to capture all the best pictures.

1. Great South Run 2021

An alien crosses the finish line. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

Photo: Keith Woodland

2. Great South Run 2021

Scott Chillemore, Arron Newton and Joseph who ran for the Portsmouth-based charity Forgotten Veterans Charity. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

Photo: Keith Woodland

3. Great South Run 2021

The Elite runners and first wave sets off. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

Photo: Keith Woodland

4. Great South Run 2021

Ian the Dragon during the Great South Run on October 17. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

Photo: Keith Woodland

