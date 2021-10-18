More than 16,000 runners turned up to take part in the 10-mile run yesterday.

It was the first time that the Great South Run had taken place in Portsmouth since 2019, due to the pandemic.

We had our photographers down at the event to capture all the best pictures.

See if you can spot yourself – or anyone you know who took part – in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Great South Run 2021 An alien crosses the finish line. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2. Great South Run 2021 Scott Chillemore, Arron Newton and Joseph who ran for the Portsmouth-based charity Forgotten Veterans Charity. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3. Great South Run 2021 The Elite runners and first wave sets off. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4. Great South Run 2021 Ian the Dragon during the Great South Run on October 17. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales