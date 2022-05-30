The skyline of Portsmouth was lit up by a special Pride Light Show on Saturday evening which can be seen again on the evening of Saturday June 11 as Portsmouth Pride closes out its 2022 event.

The 2022 Pride celebrations are set to be one of the biggest yet after two years of not being able to run the celebration for the LGBTQ+ community in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spinnaker Tower lit up for countdown to Portsmouth Pride. Pic Spinnaker Tower

Tony Sammut, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: ‘As an iconic feature of the Portsmouth skyline and an integral part the Portsmouth Pride logo, we at Spinnaker Tower are hugely proud to share our support for the city’s LGBTQ+ community and this year’s long-awaited Pride celebrations.

‘Every day, visitors to the Tower get the opportunity to get a unique view of our wonderful, diverse city and there is no better way to celebrate it than with a vibrant, rainbow display that can be seen for miles around.’

Portsmouth Pride is a completely free and open event for the whole community, including allies to the LGBTQ+ community and brings together people to enjoy a day of celebrations across Southsea Common.

The emotive and inspirational day starts with their highlight parade including representatives from local community groups, youth groups, trade unions, activist groups, religious organisations, local businesses, and many more as well as being open to individual community members to join on the day.

The parade takes on Southsea seafront before entering the main pride area where visitors get to experience entertainment all the way through into the evening and spread across two different stages.

Portsmouth Pride’s partnerships manager, CP Quinn, added: ‘We are so grateful to the team at Spinnaker Tower for reaching out to us and for joining us on a brand new partnership which I’m sure will see lots of exciting things happening over the coming years.