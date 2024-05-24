Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth to light up orange alongside other UK landmarks - when and why
and live on Freeview channel 276
Monuments will be emblazoned in orange on May 31 to raise awareness for the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The colours of The Spinnaker Tower will change from sundown.
PWS affects roughly 2,000 people in the UK, impacting people from birth. It can cause an overwhelming and uncontrollable drive to eat that is considered life-limiting, alongside other mental and physical disabilities. A nationwide fundraising campaign called “Move It May” is being launched to support those with PWS. It encourages people from all walks of life to challenge themselves to cover a set distance through exercises.
This can be anything from swimming, running, cycling, pushing a wheelchair or any other form of movement. The challenge has been set as a reminder of how important movements is for someone with PWS. Participants as a whole are trying to cover the number of steps it would take to walk between each landmark - 2,779km.
This stretches from Bournemouth to Dundee in Scotland via Belfast, Northern Ireland, before ending in London. Historical features including Battersea Power Station, Cardiff Castle, Newcastle’s Millenium Bridge and York City Walls.
Jackie Lodge, CEO of PWSA UK and Catherine Shaw of FPWR UK issued a joint statement on the day: “This is a huge step for our PWS community. Our respective charities have, for the first time, come together for PWS awareness month and have been able to make this even more special with the Glow Orange campaign. It is vitally important to raise awareness and funds to help our PWS community.” More information can be found on the PWS website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.