Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spinnaker Tower and other landmarks across the UK will light up bright orange for a good cause.

Monuments will be emblazoned in orange on May 31 to raise awareness for the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The colours of The Spinnaker Tower will change from sundown.

PWS affects roughly 2,000 people in the UK, impacting people from birth. It can cause an overwhelming and uncontrollable drive to eat that is considered life-limiting, alongside other mental and physical disabilities. A nationwide fundraising campaign called “Move It May” is being launched to support those with PWS. It encourages people from all walks of life to challenge themselves to cover a set distance through exercises.

The Spinnaker Tower will light up orange to raise awareness about Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can be anything from swimming, running, cycling, pushing a wheelchair or any other form of movement. The challenge has been set as a reminder of how important movements is for someone with PWS. Participants as a whole are trying to cover the number of steps it would take to walk between each landmark - 2,779km.

This stretches from Bournemouth to Dundee in Scotland via Belfast, Northern Ireland, before ending in London. Historical features including Battersea Power Station, Cardiff Castle, Newcastle’s Millenium Bridge and York City Walls.