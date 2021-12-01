Spotify Wrapped 2021: Can you find old Wrapped roundups? Here's how to see 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 playlists

THE year is coming to an end and that can only mean one thing – it is almost time for your Spotify Wrapped.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:39 pm

But while the wait to find out who were your top artists in 2021 and what was your most played song go on a little longer, there is plenty of time to get reacquainted with some old favourites.

We have an extensive guide for all you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2021 here.

You can dive back into your most played songs for the past few years and relive the glories of 2017 or listen to the songs that got your through lockdown in 2020 on Spotify.

Here’s all you need to know:

Can you view your old Spotify Wrapped roundups?

Yes, you can go back as far as 2016 and find out how your musical taste has (or maybe even has not) changed over the last five years.

How can you find your previous roundups?

To find your old Spotify Wrapped roundups you just have to click the links below – and make sure you are logged into Spotify otherwise it won’t take you to your own data.

Discover your old roundups here:

- Spotify Wrapped 2016

- Spotify Wrapped 2017

- Spotify Wrapped 2018

- Spotify Wrapped 2019

- Spotify Wrapped 2020

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 be released?

A date has not yet been announced for the release of the Spotify Wrapped roundups for 2021 – but it won’t be long as they usually come out in December – and that is just over 24 hours away!

