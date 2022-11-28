This year, as the team celebrates its 20th anniversary, they hope to raise £20,000 so they can hit the £200,000 fundraising mark. The campaign is divided into two main aspects, the first being that people that are experiencing homelessness are not just a number or a statistics and that the gift of choice is something that people take for granted.

The Comfort and Joy scheme, which is also known as the Churches Homeless Action Voucher Scheme, allows people to donate a gift card of £5 and Christmas cards with a nice message in them, so they can be collected and distributed to charities across the city that help people who are homeless.

Revd Canon Bob White Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-12)

Reverend Canon Bob White said: ‘At a time when we all face so many pressures and challenges this gives us a chance to come together once more as a community and support those who may feel marginalised at the Christmas season. This simple act of generosity has a large impact on those who will receive it.’

The team will also be hosting a Carol Sing on Dec at Noon at St Mary’s Church, where they will not only celebrate their anniversary, but they will also be distributing what they have collected.

