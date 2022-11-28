Spread some Comfort and Joy and join in with the festive appeal to help homeless people this year
PORTSMOUTH’S Comfort and Joy Campaign celebrates 20 years of helping homeless people and has set a challenge to raise £20,000 this year.
Over the past 19 years the campaign has raised over £180,000 to support local people that are experiencing homelessness in one form or another, and need some help to get by.
This year, as the team celebrates its 20th anniversary, they hope to raise £20,000 so they can hit the £200,000 fundraising mark. The campaign is divided into two main aspects, the first being that people that are experiencing homelessness are not just a number or a statistics and that the gift of choice is something that people take for granted.
The Comfort and Joy scheme, which is also known as the Churches Homeless Action Voucher Scheme, allows people to donate a gift card of £5 and Christmas cards with a nice message in them, so they can be collected and distributed to charities across the city that help people who are homeless.
Most Popular
Reverend Canon Bob White said: ‘At a time when we all face so many pressures and challenges this gives us a chance to come together once more as a community and support those who may feel marginalised at the Christmas season. This simple act of generosity has a large impact on those who will receive it.’
SEE ALSO: Santapaws is coming to Lee-on-the-Solent with a special doggy grotto and a bar for the pampered pooches
There are a number of charities that are going to be supported throughout the campaign this year including Two Saints, SDA, Roberts Centre, Catherine Booth House, SSJ, Sunday Suppers, Portsmouth Churches Housing, Life House, Friends without Borders, Hope into Action and Portsmouth City of Sanctuary.
The team will also be hosting a Carol Sing on Dec at Noon at St Mary’s Church, where they will not only celebrate their anniversary, but they will also be distributing what they have collected.
The vouchers allow people to meet their basic needs such as food and clothing or allows them to buy a loved one a gift at Christmas which they ordinarily may not be able to do.
If you would like to make a donation towards the campaign, whether it is an unsealed Christmas card or a gift card, donations can be made to The Deanery Office, St Faith’s Church, Portsmouth PO1 1HT.