Rachel Anderson and Myra Wadhams from The Fernes Care Home have been crowned Customer Experience Champion and Dementia Champion for the South Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2022.

The pair have also reached the award’s national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

Categories range from Registered Nurse of the Year and Carer of the Year to Dementia Care Champion and Activities Coordinator of the Year.

More than 2,950 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK.

Rachel and Myra are ‘over the moon’ to have been named the winners for the South Division, beating hundreds of other nominees.

Rachel said: ‘It’s an absolute honour to win this award. I love working at The Fernes Care Home and take great pride in working here.

‘There is never a dull moment here, the home is full of laughter and there is always something going on for the residents to enjoy. We don’t work in care for the accolades but it is wonderful to be recognised.’

As the winners for the South Division, Rachel and Myra are through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.