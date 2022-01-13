Personnel at Lockheed Martin UK’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), the UK-based arm of the global technology company, opted to donate their year-end bonus to Beacon Food Bank.

Employees from the Havant-based company were given the opportunity to receive a hamper in recognition of their hard work over the course of 2021, but instead chose to convert the value of their gift into cash and donate it to the local food bank, based in the Meridian Centre in Havant.

Emlyn Taylor, group managing director of Lockheed Martin UK RMS, said: ‘We are delighted that so many of our staff took this approach to help their local community, and I am certainly not surprised by this selfless approach.’

Caption: Emlyn Taylor, Alan Mak MP and Liz Ascua present £1,400 cheque to Beacon Food Bank Credit: Lockheed Martin UK

‘Our workforce often go above and beyond throughout the year to provide their assistance where they live and work,’ he added.

The team at Lockheed Martin has supported Beacon Food Bank in the past and hope to continue supporting them in the new year.

Havant MP Alan Mak attended the cheque presentation at Beacon Food Bank and said it was ‘brilliant’ to see Lockheed Martin employees giving back to the community.

‘It shows that the company continues to be rooted in the Havant constituency and is committed to giving back to those living in the area,’ added Alan.

The Beacon Food Bank has been supporting those in genuine need, within the Havant borough area, since 2009 relying on food and monetary donations from the general public and local businesses such as Lockheed Martin UK.

Following a referral scheme, those finding themselves facing financial hardship and in need of food receive a food parcel from the charity.

‘We are grateful to companies, such as Lockheed Martin, for supporting our mission help those who need it most during this time of remarkable need’, said Liz Ascua, community projects manager at Beacon Food Bank.

‘It is through the generosity and compassion for community from public and company donations that we are able to maintain operational capacity at this level.’