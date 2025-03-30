The Standing With Giants installation, For Your Tomorrow – the People’s Tribute, was created for the D-Day 80 commemorations last year using silhouettes of those who died for their country.

NOW READ: Standing with Giants convoy carrying silhouettes of soldiers visits Portsmouth en-route to France

The ''Installation Team'', along with 1,500 Giants on four articulated lorries, travelled to France on Friday, March 28 stopping off at the Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, before it headed the overnight ferry. It was an incredible scene with entourage accompanied by over 150 Harley Davidsons.

Entertainment was provided by the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir and the Portsmouth City Band as the procession arrived.

The tribute will be marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day and will be placed at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France from April 12 to September 12. Last year, when it was installed in France for the D-Day 80 commemorations it attracted over 250,000 visitors.

Here are 8 pictures of the Standing With Giants installation arriving at Fort Nelson:

1 . Standing With Giants Standing With Giants returned to Portsmouth onFriday, March 28. Picture: Sarah Standing (280325-1455) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Standing With Giants Standing With Giants returned to Portsmouth on its way to France on Friday, March 28. Picture: Sarah Standing (280325-3993) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Standing With Giants The journey commenced at Blenheim Palace Oxfordshire with a visit to the Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, before it headed to the overnight ferry. Picture: Sarah Standing (280325-3984) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Standing With Giants The giants were escorted by over 150 Harley Davidson motorcycles. Picture: Sarah Standing (280325-3936) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales