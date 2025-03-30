The Standing With Giants installation, For Your Tomorrow – the People’s Tribute, was created for the D-Day 80 commemorations last year using silhouettes of those who died for their country.
NOW READ: Standing with Giants convoy carrying silhouettes of soldiers visits Portsmouth en-route to France
The ''Installation Team'', along with 1,500 Giants on four articulated lorries, travelled to France on Friday, March 28 stopping off at the Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, before it headed the overnight ferry. It was an incredible scene with entourage accompanied by over 150 Harley Davidsons.
Entertainment was provided by the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir and the Portsmouth City Band as the procession arrived.
The tribute will be marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day and will be placed at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France from April 12 to September 12. Last year, when it was installed in France for the D-Day 80 commemorations it attracted over 250,000 visitors.
Here are 8 pictures of the Standing With Giants installation arriving at Fort Nelson:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.