The Churches Homeless Action Christmas Voucher Scheme, known as The Comfort and Joy Campaign, sees the Portsmouth community rally together to each year to donate £5 gift vouchers and Christmas cards with a greeting message within, which are then distributed to charities across the city.

Join the Comfort and Joy Campaign this year to help support Portsmouth people

Clare Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse Portsmouth, said: ‘The Comfort and Joy campaign makes a significant difference because it makes our clients really aware that the community is thinking of them when they have been a victim, and a survivor, of domestic abuse. They have been told that they are worthless and that no-one will believe them and to actually ask for help and move into refuge is a really brave thing to do.

‘It is affirmation that they are believed, that they are supported and that they aren’t worthless, and that people do believe them. From a practical point of view, it makes such a difference. If you think they have moved out of their home and left all of their clothes, toys, belongings and probably only have the clothes on their backs. We work really hard to give people clothes and donations but none of that is about choice. That voucher that they receive gives them choice and 47 per cent of our survivors have experienced financial control so being given a voucher gives them the freedom they may not have had.’

