Stop Domestic Abuse Portsmouth praise Comfort and Joy Campaign which helps vulnerable people at Christmas
THE launch of the Comfort and Joy Campaign gives domestic abuse survivors ‘affirmation’ that they are supported by the community.
The Comfort and Joy Campaign is celebrating 20 years of supporting people during difficult times, and Stop Domestic Abuse is one Portsmouth charity that has been a beneficiary since the beginning.
The Churches Homeless Action Christmas Voucher Scheme, known as The Comfort and Joy Campaign, sees the Portsmouth community rally together to each year to donate £5 gift vouchers and Christmas cards with a greeting message within, which are then distributed to charities across the city.
The charities will give the vouchers to their clients and those that need help during the festive season, giving them choice and freedom.
Clare Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse Portsmouth, said: ‘The Comfort and Joy campaign makes a significant difference because it makes our clients really aware that the community is thinking of them when they have been a victim, and a survivor, of domestic abuse. They have been told that they are worthless and that no-one will believe them and to actually ask for help and move into refuge is a really brave thing to do.
‘It is affirmation that they are believed, that they are supported and that they aren’t worthless, and that people do believe them. From a practical point of view, it makes such a difference. If you think they have moved out of their home and left all of their clothes, toys, belongings and probably only have the clothes on their backs. We work really hard to give people clothes and donations but none of that is about choice. That voucher that they receive gives them choice and 47 per cent of our survivors have experienced financial control so being given a voucher gives them the freedom they may not have had.’
Clare has been on board with the campaign since it began and she said that it has been a ‘privilege’ to be able to see what the city is capable of when it comes to helping people that need extra support.
If you wish to donate a £5 voucher or a Christmas card, you can send them to The Deanery office, St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth PO1 1HT.