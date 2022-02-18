Storm Eunice has been declared a major incident by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum due to the potential for severe disruption.

The Met Office have issued warnings about extremely strong winds with the potential for severe disruption from the early hours of Friday 18.

Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Now Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust will conduct telephone or online appointments as it cancels all in-person appointments at Queen Alexandra Hospital, and sites across Fareham and Gosport.

In a statement, a spokesman from the trust said: ‘Due to a red weather warning in place from 10am and guidance advising against non-essential travel, all face to face outpatient appointments due to take place today across our sites (including QA, Fareham and Gosport) will be by phone or online.

‘You will be contacted by the department you were due to see or outpatient booking centre shortly to arrange this.

‘Thank you in advance for your patience and stay safe.’

The News is running breaking coverage as the storm continues to impact services across Hampshire.

