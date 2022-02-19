As the Portsmouth area was battered with strong winds and rain, emergency services were called to blocks of flats in Howe Road yesterday morning after a building roof was torn off by the gale.

A fire officer assisted police with the evacuation of the flats at both Talbot House and at Foxglove House next door, with many now temporarily housed at a Premier Inn.

However, the evacuated flat residents say that the biggest issue they have faced is the response from Vivid housing association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road outside the block of flats has been cordoned off due to the damage. Picture: Emily Turner

This morning, desperate residents returned to their homes, begging Vivid staff to be allowed into their flats to grab basic necessities like medication, money, clothes, and keys.

They say they have had to fight to gain access to their flats, with some choosing to sneak in to grab supplies – and have been left in the dark about Vivid’s plans to fix the damage and allow them to return home.

Vivid said that residents are not being allowed to enter freely into their homes due to health and safety concerns.

Resident Ian Mould after grabbing bags of essentials from his flat. Picture: Emily Turner

The road outside Talbot House is closed with metal fencing to stop access due to the risk of falling debris.

There are around 20 residents living in the 12 flats at Foxglove House, including NHS key workers, and Talbot House is home to several vulnerable people and people with disabilities.

Tony Wilson, who lives at Foxglove House with his fiancée, said that the response from Vivid has been ‘appalling’, and that no Vivid managers have been to the scene to reassure residents.

He said: ‘It’s been absolutely useless.

Damage to Talbot House after Storm Eunice. Picture: Emily Turner

‘No one can give us a straight answer.

‘It would have been nice for a manager to come down.’

Another resident agreed that the response from Vivid management has been ‘disgusting’ – although Vivid says that staff have been on site since yesterday.

Ian Mould, who has lived at Foxglove House for three and a half years, said residents have not been told Vivid’s plans for allowing them to return to their homes

The roof has been torn off the block of flats on Howe Road. Picture: Emily Turner

He said: ‘Vivid needs to take a bit more responsibility for what they’re doing, and they need to get people here – it’s an emergency.’

His neighbour, Sally Lenton, has lived in the property for nearly seven years.

She said: ‘Some of us don’t have any money because our purses were in there.’

Rachel Malley, who has lived at Foxglove House for eight years, said: ‘The Act of Kindness people were so lovely yesterday, they brought us a pair of pyjamas, a pair of pants, and some socks to get us through the night.

‘Vivid, I can’t say have been particularly useful, however, they have found us accommodation in a local hotel.

‘We’re waiting on some food vouchers as we’ve got no food.

‘Some of us have got pets who are still in the block of flats which is heartbreaking because they’re not letting us in to take our pets away.

Luckily, Rachel was able to rescue her ‘companion’ cat Joey, who is currently being looked after in a cattery.

She added: ‘I will probably have to foot the bill for a cattery as well as food if we don’t get any vouchers.’

Despite the criticisms, Jonathan Cowie, Vivid’s chief operating officer, said: ‘We’ve sent an email and text message today to all residents to provide an update, and have also provided dedicated phone numbers to contact us over the weekend.

‘We haven’t heard any pets are left inside the buildings but we’d urge residents to contact us if they have concerns.

‘We’ll also be making daily phone calls to customers of each flat from today to provide an update, discuss their situation and welfare, and answer any questions they may have.’

Vivid is planning to carry out inspections on the buildings next week to establish whether or not they are safe to occupy.

Jonathan added: ‘For Foxglove House residents, we are allowing quick access to retrieve essential possessions and pets.

‘For Talbot House residents, we unfortunately can’t allow them to access the building until it is inspected and assessed.

‘We understand how difficult this is for them as some left their homes yesterday with nothing.

‘It’s too hazardous to allow entry to the building with the damage to the roof.

‘Until the building is assessed we don’t know if this has impacted the structure of the building in anyway so don’t want to put anyone at risk.’

Vivid says it is offering support packages including clothing, vouchers for food, toiletries and other essentials, and provision for transport costs for residents.

Jonathan said: ‘We will provide everyone with a further update about the buildings following the inspections this week.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron