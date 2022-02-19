With a red ‘danger to life' warning in place, schools were closed, roads were flooded, coastal defences were buffeted, and trees felled by gusts of up to force 12 – about 70mph – in and around Portsmouth.

There was also huge disruption to travel as bus and rail services were suspended and numerous flights out of Southampton Airport were cancelled, while ferries across The Solent to the Isle of Wight gamely battled on – with one crossing taking four hours.

South Western Railway suspended all its services due to multiple trees falling and blocking the lines.

A large tree was brought down in high winds on the corner of Elm Lane and Park Road North in Havant during Storm Eunice on Friday afternoon. Picture: Alex Shute

The fleet of Voi rental e-scooters was also put to sleep for the duration of the red alert.

Although it was a busy day for emergency services dealing with incidents, mostly to damaged property, there were no reports of serious injuries relating to the storm.

Langstone Bridge had to be closed for several hours, cutting off Hayling Island, and a fallen tree blocked Stubbington Avenue in North End, while a lamppost was knocked down near the Coffee Cup on the seafront in Eastney.

Old Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute

And The Met Office announced that the highest gust ever recorded in England was clocked at the Needles on the Isle of Wight – with speeds reaching an astronomical 122mph.

In a statement Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said they had dealt with hundreds of calls, but had managed ‘to maintain our response while providing advice to members of the public reporting fallen trees and damage to property where life isn’t endangered.

‘We urge that you only dial 999 in an emergency.

‘Crews have been busy dealing with blown off rooftops, collapsed walls and scaffolding, fallen trees and loose signage where there is a risk it could cause harm to the public.’

Storm Eunice in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Meanwhile HM Coastguard issued a plea for the public to stay away from the coast amid reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children.

Reckless youths were also seen doing backflips into the storm-tossed water at Emsworth Harbour.

HM Coastguard tactical commander Ben Hambling said: ‘The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying. In these conditions all it takes is one wave.

‘A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk.

Storm Eunice in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We are urging people in the strongest possible terms to stay away from the coast.’

Work on the Southsea Coastal Scheme was put on hold, and in a post on Facebook, told how they had ‘secured the fencing around the Southsea Castle area with extra weights and Kelly blocks.’

They also built a temporary rock and shingle defence to protect the already damaged esplanade and beach near The Beach Club in Southsea.

Firefighters from Emsworth and Havant joined police at New Brighton Road where a large tree which had fallen across the road causing a road traffic collision. Fortunately, there were no casualties involved.

They also attended Hinton Manor Lane in Horndean after the roof of a 20ft grain silo blew off, blocking the road.

Elsewhere a couple of glass panes on the Pyramids Centre in Southsea were broken. They have since been made safe.

A storm selfie in Old Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute

A glass dome on top of the register office, Milldam House, was damaged and a plan made for temporary repairs, but no-one was hurt and was not expected to affect weddings booked for today.

Fifteen trees were reported to have fallen on the city's roadsides and other areas looked after by highways contractor Colas. Plus a tree came down on King George V playing fields.