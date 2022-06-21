R;pple is the brainchild of Alice Hendy, who set up the charity after her younger brother Josh died by suicide at the age of 21 in 2020.

Providing signposting to 24/7, free mental health support, R;pple is a browser plug-in that prompts an automatic pop-up when users search for information on taking their own life.

Nick Wilson, 45, who suffers from PTSD, will be tackling 96km of the Ridgeway National Trail on his off-road mobility chair.

Nick Wilson.

Ian Hendy, Alice’s dad, said: ‘Nick is a disabled Afghanistan war veteran who is taking on a monumental challenge to raise funds for R;pple.

‘Nick has experienced the trauma attached with losing service friends and colleagues to suicide.