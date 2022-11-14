Gosport

As people all across the country came together for the annual remembrance services that take place to mark and remember the service and sacrifice of men and women during conflicts, Clanfield Junior School was no different as pupils attended the memorial service at Clanfield Memorial Hall.

The students were joined by service personnel from HMS Collingwood and a number of students had active roles in the service with Jessica Graham, Elisabeth Gothard, Henry Bentley and Evie Goodman, all in Year 6, wrote prayers and read them aloud to everyone.

Stevie-Louise Bonwick, acting headteacher, said: ‘The service was very moving and I am incredibly proud of our children for creating, writing and reading their own remembrance prayers. They are fantastic role models for our school and it was a real honour to be there as their headteacher on Sunday.’

Clanfield Junior School pupils with sailors from HMS Collingwood.

One parishioner said: ‘It was so lovely seeing the young ones being so thoughtful. It brought tears to my eyes.’

Chief Petty Officer Ben Donnelly was joined by five trainees from his division at HMS Collingwood which included George Smith, Michael Russel, Alex Garton, Jamie Berriman and Edward Reynolds.

The service, which was led by Reverend Anne Gothard, saw some of the sailors do readings for everyone as well as laying wreaths on the memorial.

Henry Bentley, also laid a wreath that was made by the Forces Club children and CPOET Ben Donnelly laid a wreath on behalf of Cedar Lodge Care Home followed by him saying the Kohima Epitaph.

Michael Russell said: ‘It allows me to commemorate the brave men and women who inspired me to join the Royal Navy. They are an inspiration to us all, enduring the hardest situations showing such bravery, pride and honour to serve their country. It gives me such appreciation for them because if it wasn’t for them, I would not feel the pride and honour of serving my country today. Their memories will be forever in our hearts.’