Gosport submarine museum temporarily shuts doors due to damage after Storm Eunice
A GOSPORT maritime museum has said it is closed until further notice due to storm damage.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 5:38 pm
The Royal Navy Submarine Museum on Jetty Road has made the decision to temporarily close due to safety concerns.
In a Tweet, the submarine museum said: ‘We apologise for any disappointment, but the safety of visitors and staff is our number one priority.’
A museum representative said that it is hoped that the museum can open back up on Tuesday, ready for half term.