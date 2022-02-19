The Royal Navy Submarine Museum on Jetty Road has made the decision to temporarily close due to safety concerns.

In a Tweet, the submarine museum said: ‘We apologise for any disappointment, but the safety of visitors and staff is our number one priority.’

The Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Jetty Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-5216)

A museum representative said that it is hoped that the museum can open back up on Tuesday, ready for half term.

