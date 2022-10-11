News you can trust since 1877
Success for Speaking Spaniel as Horndean woman wins dog trainer award

A HORNDEAN dog trainer has won Private Dog Trainer Service of the Year award for her work with Spaniels.

By Sophie Lewis
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

A Horndean dog trainer has won the title of Private Dog Trainer Service of the Year for the South of England in the Prestige awards which recognises small and independent businesses.

Gill Gallagher has worked with dogs since 2016, but began specialising her training towards Cocker Spaniels and Springer Spaniels last year when she set up Speaking Spaniel, and it has proved to be a successful decision.

The dog trainer was recognised for her work with the pooches and won the award due to her innovative Spaniel training, service amongst families and her training programmes.

Gill Gallagher has won an award for her dog training practices.

Gill said: ‘I’m so happy & excited to have this recognition, especially as the new spaniel specific business has only been operating since June this year. It was wonderful to be nominated but to win was amazing.

‘Over the last few years working bred spaniels have become increasingly popular and I have seen many families welcome them into their lives.’

Gill owns the breed of dog, and that is what sparked her interest in specialising in one particular type of dog and helping families across the area with their companion.

The judges said: ‘What stood out was Gill’s passion and a wealth of knowledge and also that the training programmes were personalised for the families and their dogs focussing on their individual needs while incorporating the dog’s natural instincts & infectious personalities which may need to be harnessed.’

Gill will be given her award next year in a ceremony for winners.