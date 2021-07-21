Diverse Cleaning Company, based at Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, in Quartremaine Road, Copnor, was set up by Ian Skinner.

Ian was inspired to start his own firm after working in restaurants and kitchens after leaving the Royal Navy.

The business, which now employs Ian’s son also called Ian and Ian’s grandson Jack McGlauchlin, has survived through the decades thanks to its focus on customer service and its family values.

Ian Skinner - Diverse Cleaning Company. Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)

Ian, originally from Lancashire, said: ‘It was set up from a point of desperation. Having worked for a number of large organisations, I didn't like the way they worked. I didn’t like dealing with company politics or the way they treated their staff and the way they treated their customers, so we felt we could do it better, that we could certainly do it differently, and be successful.’

The business offers a wide range of professional cleaning services nationally, mainly for restaurants, hotels, schools, colleges and shops, and has a number of big contracts on its books, working for catering companies that supply Blenheim Palace, Crystal Palace, the Gherkin, St Paul’s Cathedral and many others.

Closer to home the company holds long-standing contracts with places such as Portsmouth Grammar School and Portsmouth Guildhall.

The business has just had one of its best years to date, despite the pandemic, thanks to its ability to quickly pivot and target new customers.

Ian said: ‘One of the frailties of our business that we discovered during the pandemic was our reliance on the hospitality sector. Because of our experience, we adapted very quickly and began to target other markets that were doing well during the pandemic, such as manufacturing.

‘And during the pandemic we actually landed our business one-site clean that we have ever done.'

Although he has no immediate plans to take his foot off the gas, grandfather-of-seven Ian, 63, said he hopes to be able to hand the business on to his son Ian, 40, and his wife Gemma, when he finally does retire.

For more go to deep-cleaning.com/

- Story by Kimberley Barber

