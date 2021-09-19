As part of a larger fundraiser by the South Coast Smugglers group for the Mental Health Foundation, a successful day of gaming, cosplay and competitions was held at Geek Retreat, in Arundel Street on September 18.

The smugglers crew, who are the local branch of the global Midgard Viking Brotherhood, aim to raise a total of £1,500 for the charity – combining donations and entry fees from the day with sponsorship for a Spinnaker Tower abseil that four members will be braving next weekend.

From left, Spider-Man, She_Ra, Princess Anna, Captain Hydra Dr Strange and Aruna. Fundraiser at Geek Retreat, Arundel St, Portsmouth, in aid of Mental Health Foundation. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180921-35)

North End resident and executive officer of the smugglers, Ben Standen, 33, said: ‘The brotherhood is basically a band of bearded men. We get together, in person or online, to talk and support each other, which is especially important during Covid times.

‘Every quarter each branch raises money for a different charity, so this time we want to help raise awareness of mental health issues as it’s something that affects most people.’

Ben and his fellow smuggler Sam Wilkin from Basingstoke were among those abseiling on September 25.

Sam, 27, added: ‘I am terrified because I am afraid of heights.

from left, Samantha Hornby, Beth Davis and Max Cooke, with Ben Standen and Sam Wilkin, both from 'South Coast Smugglers'. Fundraiser at Geek Retreat, Arundel St, Portsmouth, in aid of Mental Health Foundation. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180921-30)

‘But the thought of what we are doing it for should keep me going.’

During the event attendees were entertained by members of Hampshire Cosplay for Charity, dressed as popular characters from comic books and the big screen.

36-year-old Maria Gavrilas, from North End, came to the event with her partner Kevin Smith. She said: ‘My favourite costume is the Ewok.

‘We love coming here for the atmosphere and to play games, and we like supporting these kinds of events.’

Kevin, 35, added: ‘Mental health is such an important thing at the moment for all people – not only to help people with but to raise awareness of it.

‘We are going to donate some cash towards it.’

Children were also there to enjoy the event.

14-year-old Lainey Henderson from Gosport had some artwork up on display in the venue.

‘I created these on my iPad,’ she said.

‘It’s an important charity to raise money for.’

Prior to the event the smugglers had raised around £1,300 for the foundation.

