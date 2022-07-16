Portsmouth City Council's Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Fun Pompey scheme for children and young adults aged from five to 16 will run throughout the summer holidays, from July 25 to August 26.

HAF Fun Pompey, which started in 2021, aims to encourage children to eat healthily and be active while not in school by attending different holiday clubs during the Easter, summer and Christmas breaks.

HAF Easter fun at Buckland.

This summer, 17,000 spaces on the programme will be funded by the council, so children eligible for free school meals can attend the events free of charge.

There are also pay-as-you-go spaces to allow for all children in the city to benefit from the enriching programme.

Each event is at least four hours long and will always include a nutritious meal, relieving childcare pressures for working parents over the summer weeks.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: ‘I'm delighted that we're working with a wide range of wonderful partners to deliver such an important programme.

‘School holidays can be challenging for families managing increased costs and time away from work.

‘HAF Fun Pompey will ease this pressure and provide children and young adults with exciting opportunities to discover new talents, find new dreams and most importantly, have fun.’

In addition to supporting families, HAF Fun Pompey is an initiative to help children thrive, not just survive.

HAF has dedicated activities for 11–16 year-olds, offering a more grown-up range of activities such as climbing, coding workshops, and introduction to sailing.

These activity days are a great way for young people to make new friendships whilst keeping active, entertained and connected during the holidays.

The council is working with 34 providers this summer, to ensure there is a wide range of activities suitable for every child, depending on their age, ability and interest.