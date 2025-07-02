The team at the RSPCA Stubbington Ark have been working round the clock to care for a litter of four-day-old puppies after they were discovered in a shoebox at a graveyard last week.

A spokesperson for the behavioural team at the RSPCA Stubbington Ark said: "All four puppies are bottle feeding well, gaining weight and just about to open their eyes.

“Although our dedicated staff are volunteering round the clock care every few hours, time away from their biological mum at this critical time will be having an impact on their development, both physically and psychologically.

“The staff are highly concerned for the welfare of mum who has been separated from her puppies. This must be a distressing time for her."

Yesterday (Monday, July 1), an appeal was launched by the Ark in a bid to collect a range of items to help with the care of the puppies - and the team have said people have rallied to support them.

People will still be able to donate to the animals in the Stubbington Ark’s care through different means on the website, donation page or wish list.

RSPCA Stubbinton Ark Last week four-day-old puppies were brought into The Stubbington Ark after being dumped in a shoebox in a graveyard. The team have been caring for the pups round the clock to make sure their needs are being met.

