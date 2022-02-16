Denmead Drone Search and Rescue (DDSAR) earned worldwide acclaim after the mission, which saw police, kayaks, a pair of sausage dangling drones and other dogs used to reunite Millie with her owner.

The team have since conducted interviews with national newspapers, television outlets and worldwide press.

Giving thanks to their efforts, the charity People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have bestowed DDSAR with the Hero to Animals Award.

Three-year-old Jack Russell Millie had been missing for four days and was seen running around dangerous locations in Havant and Farlington. Pictured: Drones dangling sausages were used to try and lure Millie out, with an inset picture of Millie finally being rescued

Elliot Exton, a volunteer at DDSAR, said he was touched that he and his friends were recognised for their efforts.

He told The News: ‘When they reached out to give us the award, we were honoured.

‘We never even thought about awards or anything like that.

‘I was touched personally that we’ve been recognised.

‘We started off as a very small community group, run by members of the public, and still are.

‘No one gets paid or anything like that, it’s all voluntary, and for such a big charity to reach out to us, it’s just great to get some recognition for what we do.’

Millie went missing on January 13, with owner, Emma Oakes, reaching out to DDSAR for help.

The whole team was deployed at different points.

Millie was spotted running around dangerous locations in Havant and Farlington, including the A27 and on the mudflats at Farlington Marshes.

While in the marsh, the volunteers used sausages attached to drones to try and lure her to them.

Mr Exton said there was a risk of Millie drowning hours later if they hadn’t used their initiative.

After Millie was rescued, by using Ms Oakes’ dad, Tony Oakes, and his Border Collie, Jasper, and the story came out in The News, DDSAR started getting worldwide attention – with numerous requests for interviews.

Mr Exton said requests came in from Good Morning Britain, BBC News, and countries such as Canada and Germany, with the story reaching as far as Hawaii.

He said the experience was surreal.

He added: ‘Literally every hour, we had a different country messaging us.

‘Sky News and other broadcasters wanted to do interviews as well, it was crazy.’

Mr Exton added the whole team have received an extra boost by the award from PETA, and they will continue to focus on saving pets.

The volunteer added: ‘It’s just nice to see we’ve been recognised by someone that big.

‘It was a shock to all of us.

‘Words can’t really describe it to be honest, we don’t really know what to say.

‘It’s not about the awards , or the money we get donated, it’s just about the pets and reuniting them with owners.’

PETA director, Elisa Allen, praised the team for its efforts and said it was a ‘clever plan’ to bring the dog home.

She said: ‘All of us at PETA are sending our thanks to these heroes, and we hope that this resourceful act of compassion inspires others to come to the aid of animals in need.’

