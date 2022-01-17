Police close road and search for missing dog on A27 near Havant after 'safety issues' as other drivers tried to help

POLICE were called to help find an escaped Jack Russell on the A27 near Havant at the weekend after ‘safety issues’ as other drivers tried to help.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:01 pm

Officers closed the road for 15 minutes and joined the search for Millie who was last seen running up the A27 towards Farlington Marshes, on the evening of January 15.

Read More

Read More
Almost £700,000 to be spent on average speed cameras for the A32 and A272 in Ham...

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘They received numerous calls from motorists who had stopped on the A27 to try and catch the dog. With so many people abandoning their cars in different locations, which was then causing safety issues for other road users, officers attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

‘The road was closed for around 15 minutes to get the traffic slowed down and people back to their cars.

‘Unfortunately the dog hasn’t yet been located.’

SEE ALSO: Man wanted in connection with aggravated burglary

In a tweet on Saturday the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘’We've been out on the A27 near Havant looking for Millie a Jack Russell. Last seen running up the A27 towards Farlington Marshes. We have released the traffic, but if you see Millie please ring in on 101 #23701.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

A27PoliceHavantHampshire