FitQuid has started its innovative trial partnership with RMA – The Royal Marines Charity to help veterans as restrictions ease from the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial will see around 200 ex-service personnel of all ages trial FitQuid’s technology app.

Jonathan Ball, chief executive, RMA - Royal Marines Charity

The concept sees users earn virtual coins known as ‘FitQuids’ for completing challenges which can be spent in an online store. Coins can also be donated to the charity.

The charity is hopes the trial will raise funds and bring test users together by challenging members to be the best.

Jonathan Ball, chief executive of the charity, said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with FitQuid for the trial of their new app, which aims to promote physical activity and combat social isolation. By trialling this technology, we look towards tackling social isolation still further, keeping or getting our members active and connected.

‘FitQuid are collaborating with nearly 200 members of our association to trial and test the app over the next month during the app’s “beta” testing. A broad demographic of members have kindly come forward to assist and their feedback will be crucial in the final stages of the app’s development.

‘We see this as a great opportunity to further seek to reinforce those close bonds that exist across the Royal Marines Family.

‘I am delighted to see the Royal Marines community leading the way here. And I hope other military and civilian charities and organisations will benefit from this pioneering approach if it is rolled out.’

Mahdi Almubarak, chief operating officer at FitQuid, added: ‘Working with the Royal Marines Charity not only allows us to trial this but allows us to give something back to those who have risked their lives in the service of their country.

‘Our gamification technology is revolutionary in that it provides a genuine tailored approach to wellbeing. It’s not simply a case of running a vast number of miles to complete challenges – we prioritise and promote a holistic approach focused on the benefits of people coming together and working towards a shared goal or objective.

‘Naturally, Covid-19 has disrupted physical human interaction in a way that we have never experienced before. Our work with the Royal Marines Charity aims at reversing that trend, provide solutions to challenges being faced by their members, and ultimately say thank you for their years of service.’

