Teenager believed to be in Portsmouth has been missing for more than two weeks
THE search is continuing for a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Dex, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on Monday, November 14, and is believed to be somewhere in Portsmouth or the surrounding area. The teenager is white, 5ft 9in tall with short, dark brown hair.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an appeal last week – but are still looking for the teenager.
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Dex is still missing. The investigation to locate him is still ongoing. Officers are looking at CCTV as part of the enquiry.
‘Anyone who knows where he is, or anyone who thinks they may have seen him since he went missing, is urged to contact police as soon as possible.’
People with any information about the teenager’s whereabouts are asked to contact police immediately by calling 999, quoting the incident reference number 44220463452.