Teenagers receive caution over alleged racist Snapchat messages targeting Euro 2020 England Stars in Pompey Academy-linked group

A PAIR of teenagers have been cautioned over alleged racist Snapchat posts linked to Portsmouth Football Club’s under-18 academy, with the messages vilifying England stars during the Euro 2020 final.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 6:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 6:53 pm

Police have been investigating hate comments made in a chat linked to Pompeys under-18s academy group chat that allegedly spoke of lynching, death and bomb threats against the England players who failed to score penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last July.

The League One side subsequently confirmed it had released three players from the academy with the club praised for sending a ‘strong signal’.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were due to face a charge of sending a public communication that was offensive at Portsmouth Magistrates Court – but the case had been adjourned four times since March.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Now Hampshire police have announced that the two teenagers have been issued with a conditional caution and will not be subject to a court hearing.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We can confirm that two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, who were due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, August 8, following postal requisitions relating to offences contrary to s.127 of the Communications Act 2003 have received conditional cautions.

‘This follows a report that we received shortly after 3am on Wednesday July 14, 2021, of a screenshot circulating on social media depicting discriminatory language.

‘The comments were alleged to originate from a group chat relating to Portsmouth Football Club’s under 18 academy.

‘The report was investigated as a hate-related incident.

‘The conditional cautions have been issued following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service and other parties involved.’

