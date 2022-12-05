Telephone lines at Queen Alexandra Hospital not working as attempts made to fix problem
THE telephone lines at Queen Alexandra Hospital are currently not working.
By Steve Deeks
14 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 6:58pm
An issue with the phone lines occurred this afternoon at the Cosham hospital. Attempts are ongoing to fix the problem but it is not known how long it will take.
The hospital has previously reported difficulties with telephone lines. On July 1 last year the hospital said it was having ‘issues with the telephone lines’.
Most Popular
Anyone needing to contact a friend or loved one urgently can still do so via the family liaison office on 0800 9176039.