Tesco supermarkets in Portsmouth need more volunteers for food bank collections

Picture: Matthew Horwood

Tesco stores across the region have put out a call for more volunteers at collection points for the Trussell Trust and FareShare, placed inside the larger supermarkets.

During the collection, customers will be asked to donate long-life food to help food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide food parcels to people facing financial hardship, as well as to help FareShare in supporting frontline charities and community groups.

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20 per cent cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust CEO, said: ‘As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, millions of people are struggling to survive. We know that too many families will be forced to use a food bank over the coming months because they are unable to afford the essentials.

‘Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this summer by volunteering could make all the difference to your Portsmouth food bank during this busy period.

‘You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or you could donate food to your local Tesco donation point. Please do get in touch to hear about volunteering opportunities.’