That Peter Crouch Film: Documentary launched about former Pompey and England footballer - how to watch

A documentary is being launched about former Pompey and England footballer Peter Crouch – with Harry Redknapp among those interviewed about the fan favourite.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST- 2 min read

That Peter Crouch Film, is an in-depth look at one of modern football’s most unique and beloved stars, sharing exclusive insight into his life’s most defining moments and struggles, from being jeered by fans during his professional debut to meeting his wife, Abbey.

Belittled for his height and shunted from club to club, the film explores the player's long, arduous journey to reach the top – filled with twists, stumbling blocks, self-doubt, and alienation and after nearly 25 years since signing his first professional contract, Peter Crouch asks himself… how did he get here?

The documentary includes an interview with former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp who has managed Crouch a number of times during his career. Crouch first signed for Portsmouth in the summer of 2001 in a transfer deal worth £1.5 million at a time when Harry Redknapp was Pompey’s director of football, before joining Aston Villa in March 2002 for £5 million. He then went on to play for Norwich City, Southampton and Liverpool before signing for Pompey again for a second time in 2008 – with Redknapp as manager. The following season Crouch moved to Tottenham Hotspur and also played for Stoke City and Burnley where he ended his playing career.

Flashback to 2001 when Peter Crouch signed for Portsmouth Football Club from Queen's Park RangersFlashback to 2001 when Peter Crouch signed for Portsmouth Football Club from Queen's Park Rangers
During his career Crouch made over 460 appearances on the pitch, with 42 international caps under his belt, scoring 22 goals for England. He also created a celebration that would pass into popular culture: The Robot.

He said: ‘When I was a teenager, or even a player, I’d have laughed you out of the room if you’d told me that I would have a film made about my career in football!

‘It’s an honour that this film has been made and hopefully it brings a smile to people’s faces.’

Peter Crouch in action in 2002 at Fratton Park when Portsmouth played BarnsleyPeter Crouch in action in 2002 at Fratton Park when Portsmouth played Barnsley
The UK Original documentary film will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on June 22, 2023. Prime members will be able to watch That Peter Crouch Film anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app or online at www.amazon.co.uk/primevideo. New customers can find out more at amazon.co.uk/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

