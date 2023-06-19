That Peter Crouch Film, is an in-depth look at one of modern football’s most unique and beloved stars, sharing exclusive insight into his life’s most defining moments and struggles, from being jeered by fans during his professional debut to meeting his wife, Abbey.

Belittled for his height and shunted from club to club, the film explores the player's long, arduous journey to reach the top – filled with twists, stumbling blocks, self-doubt, and alienation and after nearly 25 years since signing his first professional contract, Peter Crouch asks himself… how did he get here?

Flashback to 2001 when Peter Crouch signed for Portsmouth Football Club from Queen's Park Rangers

During his career Crouch made over 460 appearances on the pitch, with 42 international caps under his belt, scoring 22 goals for England. He also created a celebration that would pass into popular culture: The Robot.

He said: ‘When I was a teenager, or even a player, I’d have laughed you out of the room if you’d told me that I would have a film made about my career in football!

‘It’s an honour that this film has been made and hopefully it brings a smile to people’s faces.’

Peter Crouch in action in 2002 at Fratton Park when Portsmouth played Barnsley

