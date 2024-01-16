The 13 Hampshire restaurants featured in Michelin Guide 2023 including Fat Olives, Chesil Rectory and Marle
The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced in March of last year and there were a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company. In anticipation of The Michelin Guide 2024 being released next month, The News has looked back at some of the best eateries in the area.
From Fat Olives in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, there are so many places to choose from – and they are only a short drive away.
In 2023, 13 eateries were recognised for offering fine dining experiences in the Hampshire area by being named in the famous guide – but it does not always mean that they have been awarded a star or that they are pricey.
If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers high quality food, made with fresh quality ingredients. Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide.
The 2024 guide will be released on February 5, 2024 and for more information about the Michelin Guide, click here.