If you love being wined and dined, then look no further because Hampshire is home to a range of incredible eateries.

The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced in March of last year and there were a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company. In anticipation of The Michelin Guide 2024 being released next month, The News has looked back at some of the best eateries in the area.

From Fat Olives in Emsworth to Chesil Rectory in Winchester, there are so many places to choose from – and they are only a short drive away.

SEE ALSO: Popular nightclub could close alongside other UK venues as Rekom UK calls in administrators

In 2023, 13 eateries were recognised for offering fine dining experiences in the Hampshire area by being named in the famous guide – but it does not always mean that they have been awarded a star or that they are pricey.

If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers high quality food, made with fresh quality ingredients. Restaurants don’t always have to break the bank to be featured within the guide.

Here are 13 places in Hampshire that are in mentioned the 2023 guide:

1 . Michelin Guide Here are some of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire - according to the Michelin Guide. Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Fat Olives, Emsworth Fat Olives, on South Street, Emsworth is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . 'well-crafted dishes' The Hoddington Arms Bidden Road, Basingstoke, is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . 36 on the Quay, Emsworth 36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales