Sohail Chowdhary will be appearing as one of the 18 contestants on The Apprentice which is on television from January 5. The business man established his own martial arts school, AG Martial Arts School, where the primary branch is in Southampton, but there are classes that run in Portsmouth and Bournemouth.

He said: ‘I was raised in a council house and I’m proud of that, but that means I’ve had to fight hard to achieve the comfortable life I lead today.

Sohail Chowdhary, one of the new candidates for this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice

‘I’ve got a proven track record behind me and if the previous five years are anything to go by, the next five are going to be something special. Plus, owning a martial arts business means Lord Sugar can learn how to kick ass for free.’

The programme will be aired on BBC1 and the BBC iPlayer, at 9pm, and contestants will be battling it out for the grand prize of a £250,000 cash injection into their business.

Hints have also been made at the first week’s task as all 18 of them will be jetting off to Antigua, Caribbean, to sell bespoke tours.

Sohail has confessed that his ‘biggest weakness would be sometimes not listening to others when on the very rare occasion I might be wrong.’

He said: ‘I’ll always be the person that looks out for the little guy and sometimes that means that I will put emotions before business. I will make sure that people are looked after, first and foremost, over anything else.’

The business owner said that his unique selling point is his ability to turn his laziness ‘into a positive by creating smart solutions and simple shortcuts to difficult problems.’ He also said how his systemisation and automation adds to his advantage as he can ‘achieve the same results as others in half the time.’