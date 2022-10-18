The company is hoping to get soft plastic recycling facilities in at least 80 per cent of their stores and there are now 66 plastic bins in stores across Hampshire, and there are a total of 167 bins across the South.

Simon Eastwood, chief operating officer for retail at Southern Co-op, said: ‘We started to trial these towards the end of last year and they have been really well received by both customers and colleagues.

Recycling bin

‘We would ask recyclers to double check if their plastics can be recycled before putting it in the bin.’

Gemma Lacey, director of sustainability and communications at Southern Co-op, said: ‘We all need to do our bit to ensure our future is waste free. We are really pleased with how the trials of soft plastic recycling has gone so far and are now keen to enable more people to make use of it.

