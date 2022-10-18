The Co-op has increased the number of soft plastic recycling bins across Hampshire stores
CO-OP has increased the number of local stores across Hampshire offering soft plastic recycling to help tackle pollution.
Soft plastics such as carrier bags, cling film and biscuit wrappers can now all be recycled in more Co-op stores across Hampshire as the company increase the number of recycling facilities in the area.
The company is hoping to get soft plastic recycling facilities in at least 80 per cent of their stores and there are now 66 plastic bins in stores across Hampshire, and there are a total of 167 bins across the South.
Simon Eastwood, chief operating officer for retail at Southern Co-op, said: ‘We started to trial these towards the end of last year and they have been really well received by both customers and colleagues.
‘We would ask recyclers to double check if their plastics can be recycled before putting it in the bin.’
The stores are getting on board with being more environmentally friendly by ensuring that most of their items in store can be recycled easily, whether it is through kerbside collections or their recycling bins.
Gemma Lacey, director of sustainability and communications at Southern Co-op, said: ‘We all need to do our bit to ensure our future is waste free. We are really pleased with how the trials of soft plastic recycling has gone so far and are now keen to enable more people to make use of it.
‘We know the appetite for change is there within our communities and together we can all play our part in making a positive difference to our environment and our communities.’