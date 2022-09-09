The death of the Queen: Portsmouth Guildhall events - including Sausage and Cider Festival - will go ahead this weekend with two-minute silence and national anthem before each event
EVENTS and peformances at the Guildhall are to go ahead this weekend with a two-minute silence and the national anthem being played before the start of each event to mark the death of the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.
The nation is expected to enter 12-days of mourning, culminating in her state funeral.
It has led to events and performances across the country being cancelled, including the last-minute cancelling of a sold-out Joe Lycett comedy gig at Portsmouth’s Guildhall last night.
Now the Guildhall has confirmed that its full rooster of events across the weekend will be going ahead – with the Queen’s death due to be marked at the start of each event.
A spokeswoman from the venue said: ‘Our thoughts remain with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this very sad time.
‘In accordance with guidance from DCMS, future shows and events during the official period of mourning will go ahead.
‘A two minute silence will be observed before the performance and the National Anthem will be played.’
Events due to take place include musical act Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere, which will take the stage at 7pm tonight.
The Portsmouth Sausage and Cider Festival will run as planned from 12pm to 11pm on Saturday.
The Billy Joel Songbook performance still has tickets for its show on Sunday, starting at 7pm.
Comedian Jen Brister brings her latest stand-up show to the Guildhall on Sunday, starting at 8pm.