The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Trust has welcomed their new wildlife president and well known wildlife television presenter, Megan McCubbin.

The 27-year-old Springwatch star was confirmed as the trust’s president at the charity’s recent annual general meeting on November 5, and she will take over from John Collman, who is retiring from the role.

Megan said: ‘I am over the moon to be the next president for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

Megan McCubbin has been named the new president of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

‘I have so much admiration for the fundamental work that the charity carries out from the reintroduction of key species to their community conservation projects.

‘At this critical time, we need all hands on deck to help protect wildlife and their habitats. I cannot wait to get stuck into my new role helping to protect the environment across the two counties.’

Not only is Megan known for her work on BBC’s Springwatch and Autumnwatch, she has also recently become a co-author on her first book, ‘Back to Nature: How to Love Life - and Save It.’

The trust is currently working towards a number of goals including inspiring at least one in four people to take action for nature and to help tackle climate change by making small changes. It recently campaigned against the Tipner West ‘superpeninsula’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Megan on board as our new President.

‘We’re currently facing immense pressures from the climate and nature crises, and Megan’s significant conservation and science communications experience will be crucial in helping us tip the balance in favour of nature’s recovery.’

Advertisement Hide Ad