The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Trust has welcomed Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin and Chris Packham to the team
THE Hampshire and Isle of Wight Trust have welcomed their newest president.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Trust has welcomed their new wildlife president and well known wildlife television presenter, Megan McCubbin.
The 27-year-old Springwatch star was confirmed as the trust’s president at the charity’s recent annual general meeting on November 5, and she will take over from John Collman, who is retiring from the role.
Megan said: ‘I am over the moon to be the next president for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.
Most Popular
‘I have so much admiration for the fundamental work that the charity carries out from the reintroduction of key species to their community conservation projects.
‘At this critical time, we need all hands on deck to help protect wildlife and their habitats. I cannot wait to get stuck into my new role helping to protect the environment across the two counties.’
Not only is Megan known for her work on BBC’s Springwatch and Autumnwatch, she has also recently become a co-author on her first book, ‘Back to Nature: How to Love Life - and Save It.’
The trust is currently working towards a number of goals including inspiring at least one in four people to take action for nature and to help tackle climate change by making small changes. It recently campaigned against the Tipner West ‘superpeninsula’.
SEE ALSO: Cost-of-living crisis: Where to find help in Portsmouth as city council launches campaign to make sure nobody is left behind
They are also hoping to push for at least 30 per cent of land and sea to be protected and restored for nature by 2030.
Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Megan on board as our new President.
‘We’re currently facing immense pressures from the climate and nature crises, and Megan’s significant conservation and science communications experience will be crucial in helping us tip the balance in favour of nature’s recovery.’
Chris, who is McCubbin’s stepfather, added: ‘In our current climate and ecological emergency, organisations such as the Wildlife Trusts are essential, and I am delighted to be part of it.’